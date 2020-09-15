1/1
Lyle K. Hill
1954 - 2020
Lyle K. Hill

Oneida - Lyle Kenneth Hill, 65, Oneida, passed away Saturday morning September 12, 2020. He was born October 26, 1954 to the late Kenneth and Delores (Schuyler) Hill.

Lyle worked for many years with the Oneida Nation as a G.I.S. Specialist. He was also employed at Home Depot and different paper mills. Lyle was involved in many local Trap Shooting clubs, and had a passion for the outdoors, especially Bow hunting, Deer hunting. Fishing and golf.

He is survived by his son Camryn Hill, a grandson Nathan, his sisters; Laura Hill, Celene (Clayton) Elm, and Lisa Hill. Lyle is further survived by his uncle Kevin (Jeannie) Doxtator, brother-in-law Orville Cornelius, and his nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Janice Cornelius.

Friends may visit after 4:00PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 7:00PM.

Sincere thanks to Cody, Marcus Williams, Oneida Police Department, Brown Co. Ambulance, and Brown Co. Medical Examiners staff for their kindness and compassion.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
17
Service
07:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 14, 2020
Lyle was a long-ago friend-we met at Seymour Middle School, or whatever the old downtown school was called back then. Real good guy in my book-we were both friends and friendly competitors at running races and the like. We also pushed the merry-go-round very fast, until kids were flying off. Maybe not the best thing to do, but everyone survived. Wish I'd seen him more in the days since.
Thomas Duffey
Classmate
