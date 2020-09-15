Lyle K. HillOneida - Lyle Kenneth Hill, 65, Oneida, passed away Saturday morning September 12, 2020. He was born October 26, 1954 to the late Kenneth and Delores (Schuyler) Hill.Lyle worked for many years with the Oneida Nation as a G.I.S. Specialist. He was also employed at Home Depot and different paper mills. Lyle was involved in many local Trap Shooting clubs, and had a passion for the outdoors, especially Bow hunting, Deer hunting. Fishing and golf.He is survived by his son Camryn Hill, a grandson Nathan, his sisters; Laura Hill, Celene (Clayton) Elm, and Lisa Hill. Lyle is further survived by his uncle Kevin (Jeannie) Doxtator, brother-in-law Orville Cornelius, and his nieces and nephews.Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Janice Cornelius.Friends may visit after 4:00PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 7:00PM.Sincere thanks to Cody, Marcus Williams, Oneida Police Department, Brown Co. Ambulance, and Brown Co. Medical Examiners staff for their kindness and compassion.