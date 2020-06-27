Lyle L. Basten
Green Bay - Lyle L. Basten, 74, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020, at home with his family at his side. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Military Honors to follow. A full obituary will be posted on Monday. Please visit www.prokowall.com for further information.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.