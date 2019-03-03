|
Lyle L. Tobin
Green Bay - Lyle L. Tobin, 87, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born on January 8, 1932 to the late Lawrence and Stella Tobin in Green Bay.
Lyle was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. After high school he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War and served his deployment in France. Upon returning home, Lyle worked for many years at Chicago and Northwestern Railroad until his retirement. He was an avid bowler and bowled a perfect game three times. Lyle was a busy man who always had a project he was working on. He loved to spend time at his cottage in Door County and loved to be outside, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Nancy (Lynn) Odne, Toni (Christopher) Tengblad, Kelly (Karen) Tobin and Jennifer (Steve) Smits; grandchildren, Megan (Jeff) LeClaire, Nick, Lauren and Mitch Sierzant, Sonny and Maddy Tengblad, Andy (Andrea) Tengblad and Faye (Chris) Randerson, Adam (Jenna), Steve (Rachel), Jon (Megan) and Dan (friend, Dominique) Tobin, Keegan and Kelly Smits; eight great grandchildren; step children, Michael (Mary Kay) Pfeiffer, Patti (Tom) Fenner, John (Peggy) Pfeiffer and Susan Benter; seven step grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene "Mickey" (Mencheski) Tobin; and his second wife, Jean (Pfeiffer) Tobin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 9th Street, from 9:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. Burial will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019