|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
St. Louis Catholic Church
|
Wake
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
St. Louis Catholic Church
|
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Louis Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Louis Catholic Church
|
|
|
Lyle Richard Tielens
Dyckesville - It is with great sadness, that we announce that passing of our dear husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Lyle Richard Tielens of Dyckesville, WI.
Lyle was born to John H. Tielens and Anna A. (Gauthier) Tielens on Tuesday, August 13, 1935 on the family farm in Humboldt, WI. He was the 3rd son and the 4th of 5 children. He attended grade school at Water Division Grade School and Luxemburg High School. Lyle excelled in football, wrestling, and baseball during his years in high school. Lyle graduated high school in 1953.
In February of 1954, Lyle was drafted in the US Army. He served 8 weeks at the Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He then left for 8 weeks of training at Fort Bliss, Texas. Once training was completed, his squad was shipped to the far east. He first landed on the island of Okinawa, Japan and for 4 months was tasked with many duties in preparation for the next part of his service. One of Lyle's favorite duties was to chauffeur the Officer's wives around the island. He then went to Korea for 14 months and served with the 15th Aircraft Battery, reaching the rank of Sargent Squad Leader. Lyle was honorably discharged in February of 1956.
Lyle knew his wife, Diane Petiniot in high school, although they didn't start dating until Lyle was home from the Army. They got reacquainted at Liebeck's Bar in Sugar Bush and after a whirlwind courtship, decided to marry, On December 28, 1957, Lyle pulled up to St. Louis Church in his new Black and White '57 Chevy with red leather interior ready to marry his girl!
Their wedding mass was at 9:00 am, followed by breakfast at Demuese's Bar in Dyckesville. Lunch was at noon in champion. In the evening, a dinner and dance were held at Wally's in Duval. Talk about a full day!!!
The happy couple rented a home in Green Bay for 6 weeks and then purchased their new home in Dyckesville. They stayed in their split-level home until they basically outgrew it. Then they built a new home on Tielens Road in, which they have been in for 47 years. Even a fire in 1992 could not get them to leave their very close neighborhood and friends!
Whenever you stopped by Lyle's home, you were always welcome for cocktails and a meal. Lyle was a great cook and had awesome trout boils and booyah gatherings for his family and friends. There was always a party going on and of course, you must have an Ole' Fashion! And, it didn't stop there. He loved his get-away cabin and 160 acres in Wausaukee! Many, many wonderful gatherings were spent "Up North"!
Lyle was a talented and hard worker. His kids were all pounding nails at a very young age with scrap lumber that he brought home form the job sites. As the kids got older, they went in the evenings and on weekends to the job sites to make sure things were cleaned up, so the carpenters could start up the next day without delay.
Throughout his life, Lyle was an avid sportsman. He hunted and fished to supplement our food choices during lean times. With 7 children, you just got to improvise! Venison, fish, turtle, squirrel, and rabbit were often on the menu. He loved blackberry picking, hunting for mushrooms and asparagus and for many years had strawberry and raspberry patches in his gardens. He did many hunting trips to Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Iowa. There were also fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota, South Dakota and Lake Erie with friends. Basically, wherever there was water to fish he was there! When his kids were young, he took them out in pairs on summer evenings to fish. If we were good, there was a good chance he would treat us to a candy bar, at Weller's Dock or the bowling alley.
Lyle was a very generous man. During Lyle's prime years of his life he gave both his time and talent to many local organizations. Lyle was an active member of St. Louis Church, a Charter member of the Dyckesville Lion's Club and Brown County Home Builder's Association.
Lyle's career was as a home builder. He started as a framing carpenter for his father-in-law, became a crew foreman and after 11 years, he moved into the office. It was early in his career that he sawed off half his index finger on his right hand. We always joke that being we never liked being on the other side of him pointing that finger…. It was never good news! Lyle then went to school for drafting, and then met with clients, drew plans, ran the crews and managed the construction sites. When his father-in-law, Melvin retired, Lyle assumed ownership of the business…. he knew construction from the ground up. Throughout the years, Lyle became friends and neighbors with many of his clients from all over the state and Midwest. Of course, there was always that Packers/Bears rivalry that became a staple with many of his Illinois friends! There are many homes, condos and commercial buildings he had a hand in during his career. Lyle was also in charge of the latest renovation and addition at St. Louis Church. He is very proud of the many sub-divisions and homes that he built. One of his most memorable projects is the development and building of Glidden Lodge in Door County. In 1991, Lyle and is son, Keith started Tielens Construction which is now owned by his son and with his grandson on board.
Lyle is loved and will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years, Diane (Petiniot). His children and their spouses: Kim (Ron), Caron, Keith (Cindy), Kelly (Larry), Coleen (Allen), Cara (Peter) and Kristina (Joseph).
Grandchildren: Scott (Jamie), Jon (Lacey), Steven, Diana (Jon), Kyle (Catie), Kevin (Jamie), Ryan, Cassandra (Perry), Brett, Isabella, Alexandria, Gabrielle, Olivia, Carson, Ava.
Great-grandchildren: Mariah, Morgan, Tessa, Quinn, Benjamin, Cameron, Nathan, DeLaney and Jackson.
His sister, Shirley Rathke and Caroline Joski and many nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, John & Anna (Gauthier) Tielens, his in-laws Melvin & Myrtle (Vanden Houten) Petiniot. Brother's Bill (Audrey) Tielens, Melvin (Florence) Tielens, Wayne Joski, Kenneth Rathke, one great-granddaughter, Maeryn Annebelle Jandrin and son-in-law Ron Koster.
Friends may call at St. Louis Catholic Church, N8726 County Line Road, Dyckesville, on Thursday, May 2nd, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends any also call Friday, May 3rd, at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. John Van Deuren officiating, and Pat Ratajczak Pastoral Leader assisting. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. MCMAHON FUNERAL HOME OF LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com.
Lyle's family extends a word of thanks to the caring staffs of Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Woodside Lutheran Home for all the care and attention given to Lyle and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More