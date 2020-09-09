1/1
Lynda (Sinclair) Privett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda (Sinclair) Privett

I was born September 1, 1943 to the late Lucille (Jobelius) Sinclair and Roland "Gene" Sinclair. I lived in the De Pere area all my life and worked at various businesses in the area, I married Joe Privett on October 18, 1985.

I am survived by my husband, two sons: Lance Eiler and his sons Lochlan and Liam; Mark (Michelle) Eiler their daughter Madison; two daughters: Maureen (John) Kubalak and their children: Sophia, Lillian, Gabriel and Jacob; Sara (Shawn) Vander Heyden and their daughters: Leia and Evelina. I am also survived by two brothers and one sister in law: Casey (Becky) Sinclair, Paul (Mona) Sinclair and Laura (Steve) Sinclair; three special cousins: Bonnie Pigeon, Keith Lenss and Tami Schelis, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. I am predeceased by two brothers, Lange (Buster) Sinclair and Steve Sinclair.

In accordance with Lynda's wishes, no services will be held. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved