Lynda (Sinclair) PrivettI was born September 1, 1943 to the late Lucille (Jobelius) Sinclair and Roland "Gene" Sinclair. I lived in the De Pere area all my life and worked at various businesses in the area, I married Joe Privett on October 18, 1985.I am survived by my husband, two sons: Lance Eiler and his sons Lochlan and Liam; Mark (Michelle) Eiler their daughter Madison; two daughters: Maureen (John) Kubalak and their children: Sophia, Lillian, Gabriel and Jacob; Sara (Shawn) Vander Heyden and their daughters: Leia and Evelina. I am also survived by two brothers and one sister in law: Casey (Becky) Sinclair, Paul (Mona) Sinclair and Laura (Steve) Sinclair; three special cousins: Bonnie Pigeon, Keith Lenss and Tami Schelis, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. I am predeceased by two brothers, Lange (Buster) Sinclair and Steve Sinclair.In accordance with Lynda's wishes, no services will be held. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.