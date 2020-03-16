|
|
Lynn A. (Krohn) Renard
Casco - Our beautiful mother, Lynn Renard, gained her angel wings on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Even up through her last days, she continued to teach us life lessons of how to never give up, to pick yourself up when you fall, and get back into the battle. She put up one heck of a fight, and she did so with such grace.
Mom dedicated her life to her family providing unconditional love, protection, encouragement through thick and thin times. She would spend hours talking through your worries until they dissolved.
Lynn was survived by her fiancé, the love of her life, John Buege; her children, son, Jason (Wendy) Renard and daughter, Sheri (Jerry) LeMere. Together, Lynn, Jason and Sheri were and always will be the 3 musketeers, as she would call it. She is further survived by her grandkids: Samantha LeMere, Trevor (Ashley) LeMere, Malique Cooley and Ebony Cooley. Mom adored her grandchildren and cherished the time she spent together, from setting up the entire living room with blanket forts and tumbling mats to morning french toast breakfast. Lynn also leaves behind her mother, Bernice Krohn (with whom countless hours of playing cards occurred over the years) as well as 6 siblings: Sally (Bob) Krause, Jane (Don) Jones, Jill (Dennis) Nellis, Sue (Dennis) LeRoy, Dave (Jill) Krohn and Gary Krohn; Godchildren: Dave Krohn, Travis Leroy, Craig, Callie and Dean Nellis and Emilie Jones and Lynn's fur baby, Kiki, who never left her side.
Lynn was welcomed in heaven with open arms from all our other beloved angels: her father, Clarence Krohn, nephew, Dean Nellis, Godmother, Ruth Herlache, Godfather, Harold Collins, great-aunt, Doris Reince, and fur babies: Tia, Brady and Emma. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clarence Sr. and Mary Krohn and maternal grandparents, Norris Collins and Jenny Collins Martin.
Mom accomplished so much in her life. She co-owned a supper club and charter/boat tour business, obtained her real estate license and sold many businesses. Lynn was the first woman in WI to obtain her charter captain license, and worked until the day she no longer was able to at UW-GB. UWGB family-mom loved you and talked about you all the time. She enjoyed watching movies, playing cards, cooking feasts to feed an army, known for her famous potato salad & ice cream desserts, in addition to many, many other dishes. If you left moms hungry-something was wrong! We will forever miss mom's weekly visits, chatting on the back deck for hours about our week while enjoying a cold beverage.
Thank you to all the family and friends for your continued support of texts, calls, visits to mom during the past few months-We are forever grateful. Thank you to Unity Hospice and DoorCancer for their care and compassion.
In respect to mom's wishes, a private wake is planned for the immediate family, followed by a celebration of life (chicken dinner with a cold Natty Light) for the extended family to share memories and stories of this amazing woman.
Mom you will forever be missed, but will live on in our hearts forever. We will patiently wait for the signs you promised letting us know you are with us. This is not goodbye-it is until we meet again.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020