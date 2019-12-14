|
Lynn A. Szczepanski
Hobart - Lynn A. Szczepanski, 66, Hobart passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born on Aug. 30, 1953 to the late Lawrence and Rosalie (Peters) Lardinois. Lynn was a graduate of Bay Port High School Class of 1971 and attended accounting classes at NWTC. She married James Szczepanski August 30, 1980 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Lynn was employed at Kellogg Citizens Bank, Halron Oil and for the Oneida Tribe for over 25 years. Gardening and traveling were some of her favorite things to do.
Survivors include her husband James Szczepanski Sr.; son James Szczepanski Jr.; brothers, Gary (Julie) Lardinois, Dale (Sandy) Lardinois, Mark (Amy) Lardinois; sister, Kriss (Chris) Mosconi; in-laws, Mary and Jim Rechner, Mike and Cathy Szczepanski, Mark and Connie Szczepanski, Ken and Diane Szczepanski, Sandra Parks, David and Mary Jo Szczepanski, Wayne Spakowitz and numerous nieces and nephews and her two cats Kitsy and Gus.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Mildred and Chester Szczepanski, Pat Spakowitz, Earl Parks, Linda Szczepanski, Joyce and Earl Woodford and Gordon Neff; nephews Brian Woodford and Adam Lardinois; former husband James King Jr. and his father James King Sr.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family wishes to thank County Rescue Squad, Hobart Fire Dept. and Hobart/Lawrence and Oneida Police Dept.
In lieu of flowers, contributions will be appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019