|
|
Lynn Anderson
Bonduel - Lynn Mary Anderson, 55, of Bonduel passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born April 17, 1964 a daughter of Henry John and Janice (Worsch) Nooyen.
On August 14, 1993 she was united in marriage to David "Craig" Anderson in Waupaca.
Lynn loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time on her property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. She liked to take rides in the fall to enjoy the beauty of the fall colors. Lynn also liked a good day on the lake musky or walleye fishing. Gathering with the family and playing cards were some of her favorite times in her life.
She is survived by her husband, Craig; parents, Henry John and Janice Nooyen; sister, Karen (Rodney) Du Bois; brothers: Dennis (Mary) Nooyen and Brian (Darla) Nooyen; 11 nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law, Arnold (Verlynn) Anderson; brother-in-law, Andrew "Dale" (Lynn Gosse) Anderson. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Nooyen; grandparents: Henry and Adele Nooyen, Otto and Margaret Worsch; and mother-in-law, Bobbye (John) Tackett; Craig's grandparents, James and Marie Irving.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the funeral service at 4:00 pm.
Online condolences to Lynn's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019