Lynn Barbeau
Howard - Lynn Barbeau, 57, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1962, in Green Bay to Robert and Donna (Kruse) McNurlen. Lynn graduated from Lena High School. On January 8, 1993, she married Brian Barbeau.
Smart, funny, and joyous, you always knew when Lynn Barbeau was in the room. Cancer took her life but not her spirit; as it lives on in her son, Josh Copeland and granddaughter, Cadence. Lynn's loving and dedicated husband, Brian, cherished and protected her until her final breath.
She treasured spending time with those she loved and often this was accomplished while getting a pedicure after a trip for coffee or going to a movie. Lynn devoted more than 25 years to building her career at Schneider, and even more importantly, building friendships.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Brian; son, Josh (Emma) Copeland; granddaughter, Cadence; brother, David (Luana) McNurlen; twin sister, Laurie (Rock Wery) McNurlen; brother Dan (Lisa) McNurlen; sister, Connie Kruse; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30; followed by Sharing of Memories at 7 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lynn's name.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Unity Hospice and the Bellin Cancer Team.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020