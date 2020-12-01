Lynn BetheGreen Bay - Lynn Bethe, 66, Green Bay passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at a local hospital after a short illness. Lynn was born on December 1, 1953, in Little Chute the daughter of the now late Clarence and Teresa (Doerfler) Schumacher. Lynn received her nursing degree as a LPN and worked for many years at St. Vincent Hospital until her retirement. On April 27, 1985 she married Paul Bethe at First Bible Baptist Church. She loved sports especially her Packers and Badgers and loved watching the games. Lynn had many interests in life but her focus was her family~ she cherished the love that was displayed when they were together. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and a friend to many and will be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.Lynn is survived by her devoted husband: Paul, one daughter and son-in-law: Stephanie (Rey) Rivera-Bethe; Nicolas (Milissa) Bethe, two grandchildren: Benjamin and William Bethe. She is further survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her siblings, other relatives and friends.In accordance with Lynn's wishes private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund has been established in her name. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital especially the 6th floor ICU for all of your loving kindness and compassion.