Lynn Denman

Lynn Denman Obituary
Lynn Denman

Green Bay - Lynn Ann (Pierquet) Denman, daughter of Raymond and Evelyn Pierquet, passed away July 25, 2019 at the local hospital with her sons at her side.

Lynn is survived by her sons, James Denman, Jesse Denman and Raymie Surprise; grandsons, Carter and Nathan; sister, Susan Smith; brothers, Terry, Randy and Roddie Pierquet; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary, Jim and Dale; sister, Laurie Pierquet; and brother-in-law, Gary Smith.

A get together with family in remembrance of Lynn is planned at a later date. Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
