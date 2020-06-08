Lynn E. Mueller
Shawano - Lynn E. Mueller, 68, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1951 in Green Bay to William and Thelma (Basche) Hyde.
Lynn married Brad Mueller on March 17, 2001 in Green Bay. She was a big animal lover and volunteered at the Humane Society for 10 years. Lynn was the first woman hired at Georgia Pacific and worked there for 36 years, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors.
Survivors include her husband, Brad; daughter, Megan (Ryan) Foat; son, Ryan Mueller (fiancée, Madison Tayler); granddaughter, Kcee Foat; brothers, Robert (Carol) Hyde and James (Caroline) Hyde; Godchildren, Christopher and Elizabeth; as well as nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Patrick Hyde.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, followed by the Funeral Service at 5 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside wile observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.