Lynn Gagnon
Green Bay - Lynn Mary Gagnon, 73, passed away at home early August 19th, 2020, at home surrounded by peace and love. Lynn was born on August 30, 1947, in Green Bay to the late John and Thecla "Safford" Krouth. She married Bert Gagnon on September 7, 1968 at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay.
To say that our mother and friend Lynn was a simple, loving person would be all she would want us to say. She expressed as much within her final wishes. But that would not serve her justice. She was so much to so many. A dedicated, loving wife. A tireless mother. A grandmother, sister, friend, and a caring ear to anyone that need listening. An insistent believer in life's simple pleasures, our mother would have been happy just at that. But life gave her so much more than she could have ever bargained or wished for. With the companionship of her loving husband Bert, Lynn enjoyed the peace of nature chasing endless scenic sunsets, combing the beach for seashell treasures, long weekends boating in Door County, being dad's companion on motorcycle adventures, and reflecting upon the calming waves at Cave Point.
Always aware of God's presence and gifts, Lynn gave thanks for her many blessings and was an active member most recently at St. Peter and Paul church. Her spirituality was her foundation that all other gifts sprouted from. Our mother was blessed with family also - boisterous, warm brothers and sister whom she cared for as a young child and vacationed with throughout her adulthood. And she loved her own family, David and Dawn, and the families they have fostered. Her list of family and friends extended even further to B Dock at Wave Point Marina, the Yacht Club, church and beyond. Diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis and challenged by its nagging effects far longer than anyone could have imagined, Lynn took each day as a gift with grace and dignity. She taught us what it meant to fight to the end and not give up. Our humble mother's strength was in kindness and an understated humor that would often soar when surrounded by the kindness of others. She brought joy to many, but none as much as to her husband and family. Thank you, mom. We have faith that your soul has found strength that your body could not provide. May you rest in peace with your family and brother above until we see you again.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bert; two children, David (Michele) Gagnon, Dawn (Pat) Gorski; two grandchildren, Cullen and Aubrie; siblings, Michael Krouth, Terry (Chris) Krouth, Kevin (Debra) Krouth, Kristine Krouth, sister-in-law Linda Krouth, Joseph A. (Mary) Gagnon III, Betsy (Dave) Whitton; cousin John Gaie, many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded by her brother Thomas Krouth.
Family and Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, August 22, 2020, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird St., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jose Lopez officiating. Inurnment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
The family extends a special thank you to Unity Hospice and Home Instead for their incredible kindness and assistance.