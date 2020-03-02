|
Lynn "Butch" Larsen
De Pere - Lynn "Butch" Larsen Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at Allouez Parkside Village.
He was born in Mattoon, WI. in 1941 to Don and LaVerne Larsen. He graduated from Mattoon High School and worked as a purchasing agent for most of his life. After retirement he enjoyed driving dealer trades for V&H automotive. He also spent time driving for an Amish family in the Marshfield area. Butch also enjoyed NASCAR races and was a member of the Northeast WI. Spaniel Club.
In 1963 he married Carol Riedl and they were blessed with 5 children. Mary (Kirk) Feyereisen, Terry (Mitch) Ottinger, Tracy (Paul) Adams, Kurt and Tom Larsen. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren. Haley & Hannah Feyereisen, Megan Ottinger, Mitch Gwidt and Alex Larsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, mother and father-in-law. His sister Sandy Eckelart, Brothers-in-law Jim Riedl, Jack Eckelart and son-in-law Dennis Gwidt.
Family and friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 4:00PM - 7:00PM Thursday, March 5, 2020. A private service for the family will be held on Friday. The family requests no flowers please.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Heartland Hospice, and the staff at Allouez Parkside Village for their care and compassion for Lynn and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020