Lynn M. Paiter
Green Bay - Lynn M. Paiter, age70, passed away unexpectedly, August 11, 2019. She was born November 6, 1948 in Stambaugh, MI, daughter of the late John "Bud" and Helen (Kumkoski) Paiter and was a graduate of Iron River High School, Class of 1966.
Lynn continued her education at Northern Michigan University. She worked for the Federal Government with the US Bureau of Mines in Minneapolis then with the US Army Corps of Engineers in Green Bay, retiring in 2008. She was so proud to work for the Federal Government and absolutely loved her job.
Lynn is remembered as a kind, sweet, loving and compassionate person who did not pass judgment on anyone. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her dog, Cuba. She had a passion for horses and motorcycles and lived life on her own terms.
Lynn is survived by her sister, Kay Paiter of De Pere; her adopted mom, Isabel Adlebush; aunts and uncle, Katie Kumkoski and Albin (Beverly) Kumkoski. She is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held by Lynn's family.
Lynn's sister would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sze and his staff at Aurora BayCare for their care and kindness. Also a thank you to the first responders for their quick action and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019