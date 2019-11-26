Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynn M. (Deterville) Reed Obituary
Lynn M. (Deterville) Reed

Green Bay - Lynn M. (Deterville) Reed, 54, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1965 in Green Bay to Harold and Carol (Cravillion) Deterville. Lynn was a graduate of Green Bay Preble High School. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, cruises and vacationing with her family.

She is survived by her children, Shannon Scherer, Jessica (Jeffrey) Neta and Scott Scherer; grandchildren, Sienna Scherer and Raelynn Neta; mother, Carol Deterville; siblings, Dale (Denise) Deterville, Cheryl (Ken) Dart, David (Tammy) Deterville and Tina (Mike) Deterville; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Deterville; and her brother, Brian Deterville.

Visitation will be held at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial service 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
