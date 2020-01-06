Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn (Housner) Miller


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn (Housner) Miller Obituary
Lynn (Housner) Miller

Silver Cliff - Lynn (Housner) Miller, 68, Silver Cliff, died suddenly Sunday evening, January 5, 2020 at a Green Bay hospital following a short illness. She was born June 24, 1951 in Oconto Falls to Everett and Lucille (Elver) Housner. She attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating high school with the class of 1969.

On May 25, 1977 she married Randolph Miller in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Milwaukee until moving to Silver Cliff in 1996 when they purchased a campground and have owned and operated Mt. Jed's Campground ever since. Lynn will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered as the one who loved and cared for her family every minute of every day.

Survivors are her husband, Randy Miller, Silver Cliff; their two daughters, Michelle at home; Stephanie Miller and husband Joshua Strom, Green Bay; three brothers, Paul Housner, Merrill; Brad Housner, CA; Craig Housner, Sturgeon Bay.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Private burial will take place in Volk Family Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -