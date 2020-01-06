|
Lynn (Housner) Miller
Silver Cliff - Lynn (Housner) Miller, 68, Silver Cliff, died suddenly Sunday evening, January 5, 2020 at a Green Bay hospital following a short illness. She was born June 24, 1951 in Oconto Falls to Everett and Lucille (Elver) Housner. She attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating high school with the class of 1969.
On May 25, 1977 she married Randolph Miller in Milwaukee. The couple lived in Milwaukee until moving to Silver Cliff in 1996 when they purchased a campground and have owned and operated Mt. Jed's Campground ever since. Lynn will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered as the one who loved and cared for her family every minute of every day.
Survivors are her husband, Randy Miller, Silver Cliff; their two daughters, Michelle at home; Stephanie Miller and husband Joshua Strom, Green Bay; three brothers, Paul Housner, Merrill; Brad Housner, CA; Craig Housner, Sturgeon Bay.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Private burial will take place in Volk Family Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020