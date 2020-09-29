1/1
Lynn "Peg" Tomashek
1945 - 2020
Lynn "Peg" Tomashek

Green Bay - On Sunday, September 27, Peg Tomashek, loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandma passed away with her husband Dan by her side. Peg was born November 25, 1945 in Shawano, WI, the daughter of Neil and Irene Druckrey. On July 27, 1963 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dan Tomashek. They had three children Tom, Tim and Tracy.

Peg enjoyed spending time with her family. From being at the baseball/softball diamonds to the basketball/tennis courts and football/soccer fields she would always have her cowbell by her side to cheer on her grandchildren from little all the way to graduation. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren at Christmas and was known to have so many presents you could not see the floor. She was known for her sense of style and her sense of humor. She enjoyed her monthly domino games with her friends and her many craft/jammy party dates with her grandchildren.

Peg is survived by her loving husband Dan of 57 years; her children: Tom (Patti), Tim and Tracy (Frank); grandchildren: Clayton (Tera), Lana (Andy), Alicia, Anthony, Gianna, Angelina; great grandchildren: Camden and Thea. Peg's wishes were to have a private funeral, which will be held for the immediate family on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
