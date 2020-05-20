|
Lynn Zahn
Green Bay - Lynn Diane Zahn, 77, died Monday May 18, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Green Bay. Born September 25, 1942 in St. Paul, MN, she moved to Frederic, WI in 1944 with her parents, Willis L. and Irene (Brackin) Williams and lived there until her graduation from Frederic High School in 1960. She furthered her education at Mankato State University in MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents — Henry and Mary Brackin of Siren and Emily Hanson of Frederic, as well as many aunts and uncles.
Lynn is survived by her two children — Scott (Missy) Zahn of Green Bay, WI and Jennifer (Chris) Hoaglund of Winter Gardens, FL; four grandchildren — Emma (Tyler) Kowalewski, Greta Zahn, Owen Zahn and Ava Zahn; her brother - Jerry (Andi) Williams of Eau Claire, WI and a sister — Julie Olsen of Arlington Heights, IL.
Living in the Minneapolis area for over 40 years, she was an Executive for a computer manufacturing company, went on to develop her own typesetting and graphic design company and for the last 10 working years was in the construction industry running site offices for Target Stores, ADT manufacturing and the production plant for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She moved to Milwaukee in 2000, and also lived in the Tampa, FL area and finally moved to Green Bay, WI in 2008 to be near family.
Lynn was proud of many accomplishments including being accepted into The Peace Corp in 1991 (although could not travel due to Desert Storm), a lifetime as a seamstress thanks to learning sewing in 4-H and from her mother. Grandma Brackin taught her to crochet and her over 30 years of dedication to "Random Acts of Kindness," donated over 1,000 crocheted items to nursing homes and Langlade Elementary School .
Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday May 25, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, WI. A prayer service will close the evening at 6:00 pm. Graveside services will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Frederic, WI at 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 26, 2020 with Pastor Freddie Kirk from St. Luke's United Methodist Church presiding.
Memorials are appreciated to Golden House, 1120 University Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54302. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send your condolences to Lynn's family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 20 to May 24, 2020