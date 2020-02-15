|
|
Lynne De Keyser
De Pere - Lynne Louise (Soley) De Keyser, age 77, of De Pere, passed away February 10, 2020. The daughter of Arnold and Dorothy (Moody) Soley was born April 22, 1942 in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School and later attended Washington State University. On June 16, 1962, she married David De Keyser in Juneau, Alaska. Lynne was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, reading, staying in touch with her many friends and was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and Washington State Cougars.
She will be missed by her husband, David De Keyser, Sr.; daughter Jeri (Jerome Sukowaty) De Keyser of De Pere; son David (Rebecca Cleveland) De Keyser, Jr. of Fruita, Colorado; grandson Joel (Missy) Diny of Sturgeon Bay, WI; sister Barbara Bergeron of Seattle, Washington; brother-in-law Thomas (Lois Hawk) De Keyser of Harrisburg, Oregon; sister-in-law Dianne (Robert Jasch) Jacobs of Crivitz, WI; special friends Janet Burke of Juneau, Alaska and Eileen Franson of Sequim, Washington; as well as beloved pets Ripley, Lucy and Benny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Dorothy and a brother Arnold Soley, Jr.
A private memorial was held with family. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Riedy and staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Deacon Dale Hutjens for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020