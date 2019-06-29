|
|
Lynne Mainik
Wausaukee - Lynne Ann Mainik, 72, former resident of Green Bay and Wausaukee, died peacefully with her children by her side Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Born January 25, 1947 daughter of the late Elmer and Irma Berth, she graduated from Peshtigo High School in 1965. She married Philip Mainik September 26, 1967 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2010.
Lynne was formerly employed at Fort Howard which later became Georgia Pacific, retiring in 2006. She was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed playing cards and especially spending time with family and friends.
Many will remember her for her creative handmade greeting cards. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Lynne is survived by her daughters, Lori Mainik and Tricia (Rick) Altergott; a grandson, Cooper Altergott; a sister, Mary (Dick) Spangenberg; and 2 sisters-in-law, Joan Berth and Judy Bruemmer
Along with her parents and husband Philip, she was preceded in death by, 2 brothers, Bill and Dave Berth; and a sister, Shirley Poulsen.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1st at Pilgrim Lutheran Church (1731 St. Agnes Drive) in Green Bay, from 2:00 pm until time of services at 5:00 pm with Pastor Scott Malme officiating.
John and Mark Berth, nephews of Lynne, from Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home (715-582-3834) are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Pulmonary and hospital staff at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay for the compassion and care shown to Lynne.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2019