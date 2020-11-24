1/
Lynne Shockey Shober
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Shockey Shober

Sobieski - Lynne Shockey Shober, 83, Sobieski, passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 27, 1937 to the late Carl Edward and Hazel Marjorie (Wahl) Shockey in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania. She married Lynn Neil Shober May 4, 1957 in Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2001. She attended Indiana State Teachers College, Indiana, PA and the University of Central Florida where she received a Master's Degree in Education. Lynne was an elementary school teacher beginning her career in Pennsylvania and retiring in Florida. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Green Bay and served as a Stephen Minister. Lynne was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Lynne is survived by her children; Jeffrey Lynn (Kae) Shober, Sussex, Debra Lynne (Cathy Gutowski) Shober, Sobieski and Tammy Lynne Shober, Sobieski; grandchildren, Nathanial (Nate) Jon (Rachel) Shober, Amanda Marie (fiancé Travis) Shober, A.J. Walker, Jr. and Clayton Dwayne Rockow; one brother, John H. (Kathy) Shockey, Roscoe, IL; one brother-in-law, Terry D. Shober, PA; special friend, Geri Majewski, Chase; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Jonathan Lynn Shober.

Cremation will occur and a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Green Bay in the Spring of 2021. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Lynne's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved