Lynne Shockey Shober
Sobieski - Lynne Shockey Shober, 83, Sobieski, passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 27, 1937 to the late Carl Edward and Hazel Marjorie (Wahl) Shockey in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania. She married Lynn Neil Shober May 4, 1957 in Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2001. She attended Indiana State Teachers College, Indiana, PA and the University of Central Florida where she received a Master's Degree in Education. Lynne was an elementary school teacher beginning her career in Pennsylvania and retiring in Florida. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Green Bay and served as a Stephen Minister. Lynne was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Lynne is survived by her children; Jeffrey Lynn (Kae) Shober, Sussex, Debra Lynne (Cathy Gutowski) Shober, Sobieski and Tammy Lynne Shober, Sobieski; grandchildren, Nathanial (Nate) Jon (Rachel) Shober, Amanda Marie (fiancé Travis) Shober, A.J. Walker, Jr. and Clayton Dwayne Rockow; one brother, John H. (Kathy) Shockey, Roscoe, IL; one brother-in-law, Terry D. Shober, PA; special friend, Geri Majewski, Chase; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Jonathan Lynn Shober.
Cremation will occur and a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Green Bay in the Spring of 2021. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Lynne's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com