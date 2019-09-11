|
Lynnette "Lynn" Deneys
Oconto Falls - Lynnette "Lynn" Deneys, 70, of Oconto Falls, beloved wife of Jeff Deneys, departed this life peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Lynn was born on July 27, 1949 in Marinette, WI daughter of the late Carl and Lois (Dettmann) Nischke.
She is survived by her husband and five children: Sherry (Jeff) Wierzba, Terry "TJ" Frederick, Jeffery "Little Jeff" (Dawn) Deneys, Dawn Arnold, and Joshua Deneys. Lynn also leaves her grandchildren: Kristopher, Cordel, Tae, Donta, Anthony, Maria, Destiny, Vera, Allison, and Blake. She leaves her siblings: Keith (Sally) Nischke, Carla Nischke, Kevin (Kathy) Nischke, Lisa (Jay) Demille, and Ed (June) Partridge along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, September Deneys.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13th from 12 PM - 2 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Lynn's life will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home. For directions or to share a memory please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019