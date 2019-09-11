Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynnette Deneys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynnette "Lynn" Deneys


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lynnette "Lynn" Deneys Obituary
Lynnette "Lynn" Deneys

Oconto Falls - Lynnette "Lynn" Deneys, 70, of Oconto Falls, beloved wife of Jeff Deneys, departed this life peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Lynn was born on July 27, 1949 in Marinette, WI daughter of the late Carl and Lois (Dettmann) Nischke.

She is survived by her husband and five children: Sherry (Jeff) Wierzba, Terry "TJ" Frederick, Jeffery "Little Jeff" (Dawn) Deneys, Dawn Arnold, and Joshua Deneys. Lynn also leaves her grandchildren: Kristopher, Cordel, Tae, Donta, Anthony, Maria, Destiny, Vera, Allison, and Blake. She leaves her siblings: Keith (Sally) Nischke, Carla Nischke, Kevin (Kathy) Nischke, Lisa (Jay) Demille, and Ed (June) Partridge along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, September Deneys.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13th from 12 PM - 2 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Lynn's life will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home. For directions or to share a memory please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynnette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now