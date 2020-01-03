|
Mabel C. Christenson
Green Bay - Mabel C. Christenson (Petry), 79, peacefully passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 after a courageous journey with lung cancer. Mabel was born to the late Harry and Josephine (Tassoul) Petry on August 13, 1940 in the town of Red River. She graduated from Casco High School.
She married Clayton Christenson at the courthouse in Oconto, Wisconsin, on October 6, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2015. Their beloved canine of 20 years, Buster, preceded them both.
Mabel held several jobs over the course of her life, including secretary in Green Bay, crossing guard in Milwaukee, the first female supervisor at Allen Edmonds shoe factory in Belgium, and restaurant cook in Oconto.
In her free time, Mabel loved doing word searches, playing slot machines (on her phone when she could no longer travel to casinos), reading, and watching Hallmark movies. Her love of overcooked (burnt) meat and bologna and pickle sandwiches always made family smile.
Survivors include one daughter, twin sons, and two daughters-in-law; Crystal Christenson, Germantown, WI, Barry (Chris Bunkers) Christenson, Hickory, NC, and Bill (LeAnn) Christenson, Madisonville, KY.
She is further survived by her siblings; Shirley Devos, Luxemburg, Beatrice (Jim) Scholes, Madison, Joanne (Milton) Rass, Luxemburg, Agatha Jeanquart, Brussels, Norma Kay, Forestville, Arlene (Jimmy) Schneider, Algoma and Darlene Ciha, Two Rivers. Her death will be deeply felt by her grandchildren; Dr. Laura Marie (Matt Baudhuin) LaPlante, Drake and Chase Christenson, Abi and Travis Lopour, Suzanne (Andy) LeFebre, Heather Purvis, Kattie Purvis, and Josephine Raley. She will also be greatly missed by her five great-grandchildren: Delaney James Baudhuin, Anthony and Ahliya LeFebre, Jadyn Johnston, and Noah Lowry. She was also very loved by her extended family-in-laws and close friend, Marion Brandau.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Petry; sisters, Mary Petry and Elizabeth (Betty) Braun; brothers-in-law, Ronald Devos Sr., Richard Jeanquart, Robert Braun, and Norbert Ciha; and great-granddaughter, Matilda Grace Baudhuin.
Per her wishes, Mabel will be cremated, and her ashes scattered on the Petry farm in Red River. Therefore, there will be no wake or funeral service. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be sent to the Christenson family by going to www.prokowall.com. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Wisconsin Humane Society:
1830 Radisson Street Green Bay, WI 54302
920-469-3110 https://www.wihumane.org
As written by her favorite author, Nicholas Sparks, "Love is sustained by action, a pattern of devotion in the things we do for each other every day." The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Shirley Devos and her family for their loving and devoted around-the-clock care of Mabel during the final month of her life. Their compassion eased our Mother's final journey and will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020