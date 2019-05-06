Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Bay - Mabel C. Peterson, 84, of Green Bay, beloved wife of the late Eugene L. Peterson, departed this life unexpectedly on May 2, 2019 at her home.

Mabel was born on August 22, 1934 in Denmark, WI. She was an extremely strong woman surviving cancer three times. Mabel will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and always brought a smile to those around her. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping in Antique and Second Hand Stores.

She is survived by four children: Steve Peterson, Ellen Meeuwsen, Richard Peterson, and Denise (Todd) Falk. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Jesse Falk, Matthew Meeuwsen, Dennessa Meeuwsen, Dylan Falk, Anthony Peterson, and Rebecca Peterson. Mabel also leaves two brothers: Harold Rasmussen and Clarence (Marville) Rasmussen, along with numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a son, Mark Lee Peterson, along with several siblings.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8th from 11 AM - 1 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A funeral service celebrating Mabel's life will follow at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2019
