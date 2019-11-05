|
Mabel Ilene Edmondson
(Mabel) Ilene Edmondson (1924-2019)
Wife of Richard Dean Edmondson, (1927-1994) loving Mother to Robert (Sheila), Brenda Heim (David), and James. Adored Grandmother to Jodi Durdle (Wayne), Tara Williams, Carrie Ross (Jason), Liz Haymaker (Craig), Jenna Wendt, Justin Wendt (Trina), Brooke Edmondson. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Allyson and Hunter Durdle; Taytum Schmit; Aniyah, Quentin and Kaden Ross; Carter and Chloe Haymaker; Jacob Wendt. Also loved by siblings, Neil King (Betty) and Dorothy Snodgrass (Ramon). Ilene was a resident of The Waters of Plymouth, MN. A private service for immediate family will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Memorials to our Mother/Grandmother/Great Grandmother may be made to Bloom Early Learning Center in memory of Ilene Edmondson at Messiah Methodist Church, Plymouth MN-17805 County Rd 6 Plymouth MN 55447. Ilene always wanted the children of all ages in her life to be well cared for and education was a priority.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019