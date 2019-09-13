Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
Wake
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
East Krok, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
East Krok, WI
Mabel Kinjerski


1936 - 2019
Mabel Kinjerski Obituary
Mabel Kinjerski

Kewaunee - Mabel A. Kinjerski, age 83 of Kewaunee died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1936 in Kewaunee to the late Charles and Lillian (Repitz) Smidel.

She married Joseph I. Kinjerski on January 12, 1954 at St. Joseph Church, Norman and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2014 after 60 years of marriage.

She was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig Church and the Rosary Society. She enjoyed word search puzzles and bird watching. Her main joy in life was spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by nine children Gloria (Greg) Habeck, Kewaunee; Bill (special friend, Shirley) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Dan (Pam) Kinjerski, Wausaukee; Gary (Lynn) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Roger (Dionne) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Richard (Chris) Kinjerski, Mishicot; Ron (Joanne) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Wayne (Dawn) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Dean (Tina) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Thirty-three grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law: Linda Kinjerski, Schofield; a son-in-law: Charlie Rohr, Kewaunee; a sister: Winnie Janda, Kewaunee; four brothers: Leonard Smidel, Luxemburg; Richard Smidel, Kewaunee; Carl Smidel, Kewaunee; Norbert (Kim) Smidel, Mishicot; one brother-in-law: Isadore (Beverly) Kinjerski, Kewaunee; two sisters-in-law: Julie Kinjerski, Kewaunee; Sr. Joanne Kinjerski, Green Bay. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jane Rohr; a son: Louie Kinjerski; granddaughter: Shannon Kinjerski; grandson-in-law: Brad Vanness and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee. A parish wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. by Christal Wavrunek, Pastoral Minister. Visitation continues at St. Hedwig Church, East Krok from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Dennis Drury at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
