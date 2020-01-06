|
|
Madeline (Gilson) Gerondale
Green Bay - Madeline (Gilson) Gerondale, 96, Green Bay, passed away January 5, 2020. Born on July 10, 1923, in Rosiere, WI, to the late Fabian and Clara (Jeanquart) Gilson. She married Melvin Gerondale on April 15, 1942, at St Hubert Church in Rosiere, WI. and he preceded her in death on March 14, 1999. Madeline worked at the Zuider Zee and St Vincent Hospital but she was most proud of her family. She was a devout catholic and longtime member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Madeline enjoyed playing cards, dancing, baking pies, and making angel food candy.
She is survived by her four children, Dennis, Sr. (Deb) Gerondale, Michael (Debbie) Gerondale, Brenda (Mark) Henry, and Therese (Patrick) Glodowski all of Green Bay; son-in-law, Donald (Sue); fifteen grandchildren, Jay (Linda), Kelly (Tracy), Cory (Diann), Dennis Jr. and friend Megan, Darryl (Sabrin), Ginger (Ian), Melissa (Lonny), Brian, Sara and friend Adam, Alison (Andrew), Jennifer (Scott), Sherry (Brian), Kevin (Heidi), Chad (Mackenzie), Jay (Sarah) ; sixteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter, Bonnie Massart; son, David (Carol) Gerondale, and grandson, Steve Massart; brothers and sisters.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Friday January 10, 2020, from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to niece, Lois Bader.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct a donation of your choosing in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020