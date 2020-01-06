Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Gerondale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline (Gilson) Gerondale


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline (Gilson) Gerondale Obituary
Madeline (Gilson) Gerondale

Green Bay - Madeline (Gilson) Gerondale, 96, Green Bay, passed away January 5, 2020. Born on July 10, 1923, in Rosiere, WI, to the late Fabian and Clara (Jeanquart) Gilson. She married Melvin Gerondale on April 15, 1942, at St Hubert Church in Rosiere, WI. and he preceded her in death on March 14, 1999. Madeline worked at the Zuider Zee and St Vincent Hospital but she was most proud of her family. She was a devout catholic and longtime member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Madeline enjoyed playing cards, dancing, baking pies, and making angel food candy.

She is survived by her four children, Dennis, Sr. (Deb) Gerondale, Michael (Debbie) Gerondale, Brenda (Mark) Henry, and Therese (Patrick) Glodowski all of Green Bay; son-in-law, Donald (Sue); fifteen grandchildren, Jay (Linda), Kelly (Tracy), Cory (Diann), Dennis Jr. and friend Megan, Darryl (Sabrin), Ginger (Ian), Melissa (Lonny), Brian, Sara and friend Adam, Alison (Andrew), Jennifer (Scott), Sherry (Brian), Kevin (Heidi), Chad (Mackenzie), Jay (Sarah) ; sixteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter, Bonnie Massart; son, David (Carol) Gerondale, and grandson, Steve Massart; brothers and sisters.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Friday January 10, 2020, from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial at Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to niece, Lois Bader.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct a donation of your choosing in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -