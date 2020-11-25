Madeline Krawczyk
Pulaski - Madeline Krawczyk, 102, Pulaski, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. The daughter of Albert and Florence (Baker) Davel was born October 22, 1918, in Loyal, where she attended elementary and high school and then attended Stevens Point State Teachers College to obtain a degree in elementary education. She taught grade school in Pulaski, where she met her future husband, Lucian Krawczyk. They were married December 30, 1941, in Loyal. The couple made their home in Pulaski, where they owned and operated the Model Bakery/Red Owl for many years. They were blessed with five children.
Maddy was a busy lady. She was very active in the Pulaski community as a faithful volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, and the Assumption B.V.M. Grade School Library. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #337, Pulaski, and the Pulaski Historical Society. Maddy received Mother of the Year Award as a devoted and charter member of the Christian Mothers Society of Assumption B.V.M. Parish.
A favorite pastime for Maddy was playing cards, especially bridge. She cross-country skied, bowled, walked, golfed, sewed, and did needlepoint when she was younger and could see well. She loved to read and listen to books. Maddy was an avid sports fan, from Pulaski High School teams to her beloved Brewers and Packers!
Survivors include five children: Joan Zittlow, Green Bay, Sue (Dennis) Holewinski, Richboro, PA, Ann Krawczyk, Green Bay, Judy Krawczyk, Green Bay, Jim (Elaine) Krawczyk, Milwaukee; eight grandchildren: Robb and Kate (Colin), Jill (Matt), Sara (Matt), and Dane (Aine), Melissa (Ian), Jacalyn (Pat), and Alison; 13 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Megan, Ryan, and Finbar, Keenan, Sean, Caroline, Elizabeth, and Julia, Preston, Myles, Alexis, and Nichole; two sisters: Jayne Simpson, Minneapolis, MN and Dorothy Jean Schmook, Madison; and one sister-in-law, Eileen Krawczyk, Green Bay.
Maddy was preceded in death by her husband on February 1, 1986; one grandson, Nicholas Krawczyk, in 2008; five sisters, and three brothers.
Due to current Covid conditions, a private Funeral Mass for the family will be celebrated at Assumption B.V.M. Church, Pulaski, Fr. Brendan Wroblewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be available for viewing on the parish's YouTube channel after the funeral.
Since it is not possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Krawczyk family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all Maddy's friends and caregivers at Emerald Bay, where she made her home for the past several years, especially Hazel, Elaine, and Marie, and Kris, Laurie, Randy, and Kate. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Sue Blinstrub and Phil Pfleigle for their friendship over the years, as well as Fr. Brendan and Marian Kroll.
