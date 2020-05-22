|
|
Madeline M. Le Blanc
Green Bay - Madeline M. Le Blanc, 95, Green Bay, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home, Green Bay.
Madeline was born on November 18, 1924 in Lake Linden, MI, daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Demars) Dion. She was a graduate of Lake Linden-Hubbel High School with the class of 1943. On August 11, 1948 Madeline married David Le Blanc in Lake Linden, MI. The couple enjoyed more than 71 years in marriage. Madeline enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing pinochle.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, David Le Blanc, Green Bay; three children and their spouses, Paul (Nora) Le Blanc, Grand Rapids, MI, Mary (Bruce) Meyer, Green Bay, Mark (Janice) Le Blanc, Sacramento, CA; seven grandchildren, Jen (Andy) Mieler, Angie (Jim Kuczkowski) Le Blanc, Stephen Meyer, Stacey Meyer, Jennifer Slocum, Aaron (Sarah) Wilson, Austin (Emily) Wilson; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Violet Le Sage, Detroit, MI; two brothers-in-law, Clarence Ulstad, California, Robert Guard, Detroit, MI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma Dion, her twin sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bernard Hewitt; two additional sisters and one brother-in-law, Catherine and Zane Kettenbiel and Rose Mary Guard; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack Le Sage, Joseph and Florence Phelan, Irene Ulstad, Olive and John Kalcich, Agnes and Venance Roy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Woodside Lutheran Home Rehab Unit for the care and compassion shown to Madeline and her family.
Cremation has occurred and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Madeline's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020