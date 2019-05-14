|
Madeline Rueden
Green Bay - Madeline Rueden, 77, Green Bay, passed away May 2, 2019 after a long battle with a brain tumor. Born on July 19, 1941, in Chicago, she is the daughter of the late Philip and Sherry Bonadona. Madeline graduated from UWGB in 1978, with an art education degree. She worked for all the Green Bay Schools as an art teacher. Madeline married Michael Rueden on January 13, 1979, in Green Bay. Madeline loved to travel and she was an animal lover owning a couple of birds and two cats.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; his two children, Todd Rueden, and Laura Rueden and significant other, Daniel Rallof; many other relatives and friends.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Lawrence and Edna Rueden; brother-in-law, Lawrence Rueden.
Service will be held at the Rite Place 1580 Bellevue St, Tuesday May 21, at 12 PM (noon).
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct donations to Bay Area Humane Society in Madeline's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff Heartland Hospice and Bishops Court for their wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2019