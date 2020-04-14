|
|
Madison A. DeGrand
Denmark - In Loving Memory of Madison "MoJo" Alexis DeGrand, Green Bay, 18, who left us unexpectedly from natural causes on April 10, 2020. She was born Febuary 27, 2002, in Green Bay, residing in Denmark. Preceded in death by father, Brandon DeGrand and grandfather, Robert Biemeret Jr. She was a well-liked Honor Roll student recently accepted to UW Milwaukee to be a Sign Language Interperter, an avid member of Denmark Sting Cancer, enjoyed animals, helping others, spending time with her brothers and sisters and Forensics Club. Madison "MoJo" left in deep sorrow, her mother, Teresa Biemeret; father, Robert Biemeret III; sibling, Mark and Robert Biemeret IV, Nevaeh, Nathan and Kaleb DeGrand along with Elizabeth DeGrand, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She touched the hearts of many in her short time here and will never be forgotten.
The world will truly be a darker place without your smile, and for a moment, even the angels went silent.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held Proko Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI. 54302 on a later date. Call (920) 468-4111 for more information. Online condolences may be expressed at:
www.prokowall.com
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020