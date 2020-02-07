|
Madonna J. Boulanger
Ashwaubenon - Madonna J. Boulanger, 79, of Green Bay WI passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1940 to the late William and Emma (Renard) Fontaine. She graduated from Brussels High School and then went on to NWTC. She married Cletus Boulanger at St. Mary of the Snows in Namur on August 19, 1961. Cletus preceded her in death on January 16, 2001. She worked as a welder at Bay Ship Building and later as a nurse.
Madonna is survived by her children Marc (special friend Sue) Boulanger, Mary (Joe) Blanco, Mike (Cindy) Boulanger, Meril Boulanger, Marci (special friend John) Boulanger, and Mona (Sheldon) Lehnert; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and brother Cletus (Shirley) Fontaine. She was preceded in death by her husband Cletus; and sister-in-law Agnes (Alden) Bellin.
Visitation will take place at St. Francis & St. Mary Catholic Church, Brussels on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9 -11 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am with Fr. Edward Looney and Fr. Peter Renard, O.Praem officiating. Burial will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Madonna's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020