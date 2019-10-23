|
Mae A. Manthei
Green Bay - Mae A. Manthei, age 97, passed away on October 22, 2019 at 'Reflections at Moraine Ridge' in Green Bay. The daughter of the late John and Tillie (Wagner) Peterson of Oshkosh was born on January 21, 1922 in Oshkosh. She received her teaching degree from Oshkosh State Teachers College at age 22 then moved to Milwaukee where she began teaching. She soon met and married her husband Harold Manthei in 1948. Mae taught First Grade at the Ninth Street School in Milwaukee where she retired in 1976 after 30 years of service.
Mae and Harold traveled and saw most of the United States. Her most favorite vacation was to Hawaii where she visited once with her sister and once with her husband. She loved Hawaii because of its beauty, the weather, and the dancing. Her motto in life she lived by was 'always be truthful'. The word 'Joy' and the love of God filled her life and her home.
Mae moved to Green Bay in 2008 and resided at Creekside Senior Living and later moved to Moraine Ridge Senior Living apartments. In September 2019 she moved into 'Reflections at Moraine Ridge' until the time of her death.
Mae's favorite hobbies and interests were reading, embroidering, and dancing with her husband. She also enjoyed short trips, calligraphy, bingo, various card games, watching the birds, and the Packers. She enjoyed going out to lunch with her many friends and nieces. Mae loved life to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mathilda Peterson of Oshkosh, her husband, Harold Manthei, and a sister, Ina Paulos of Oshkosh. She has five nieces: Judith (Paulos) Sanders of Green Bay and Karen Paulos of Oshkosh, Karen (Notch) Vaughn and Trudy Notch of Anaheim Hills, California, Amy Ray of Sussex, Judy Picchiottino of West Allis, and Bonnie Schmutz from Las Vegas.
Friends and family may call at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 26th. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Rebecca Proefrock of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Entombment will be next to her beloved husband Harold on Monday, October 28th at 9:00 AM in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice, Moraine Ridge and Reflections for their care and compassion given to Mae.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019