Magdalene "Mag" Tisch
Oconto Falls - Magdalene "Mag" Tisch, 99, Oconto Falls, died early Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at home with family present. She was the 11th child of 16 born to Andrew and Jane (Berton) Konitzer on May 24, 1919 on the family farm in rural Oconto Falls. Following the sudden death of her father, "Mag" as she was affectionately known, quit school to help out at home and help raise her younger siblings.
On September 17, 1938 she married Walter "Cocky" Tisch in Oconto Falls and together they raised 8 children. Mag once worked at the Ben Franklin store in Oconto Falls for many years. As her children grew older, she started her own business out of her home, Mag's Décor, a provider of all things arts and crafts as well as sewing supplies. A retail store was eventually established on Main Street in Oconto Falls and has been in business for over 50 years, continuing until this day. Because Mag's Catholic faith was important to her, she was a lifelong and active member of St. Anthony Catholic Parish, the PCCW and strong supporter of its mission. Mag will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many people.
Survivors are her seven children, Shirley Manikowski, Milwaukee; Larry (Jackie) Tisch, FL; Mary (Ken) Hardtke, Roberts, WI; Dale (Joy) Tisch, Sobieski; Barbara Bonnin, Slinger; Ron (Erin) Tisch, Green Bay; Ken (Melissa) Tisch, Black Creek; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Tisch, Pulaski; 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; one brother, Edward (Lillian) Konitzer, Bonduel; numerous nieces, nephews her many friends at The Meadowlands.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1984, son David, seven brothers, John (Julie), infant Albert, Martin (Edna), Joe (Dorothy), George (Irene), Marcel (Marie) and Andrew (Hazel) Konitzer, seven sisters, 12 year old Martha, Mary (Ed) Gallas, Lucy (Norman) Birr, Eva (Leonard) Birr, Margaret (Wally) Ostrenga, Dorothy (Norman) Tisch and Agnes (Don Bridger & Vic Bast) Bridger-Bast, one sister-in-law Alice Konitzer, daughter-in-law Chris Tisch, son-in-laws Carl Manikowski and Rocky Bonnin, two grandchildren Jessica and Craig Tisch, and one great grandson, Noah Fromming.
Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Prayer service 7pm Wednesday. Visitation will continue after 9 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am
Thursday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Tisch family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Katie, and The Cottages at Meadowlands in Oconto Falls for the wonderful care and consideration given Mag during their time together.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019