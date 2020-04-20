|
Malva Berth
Peshtigo - Malva A. Berth, age 90, passed away Saturday April 18 at Alpha Senior Living Concepts in Howard. Born September 9, 1929 to the late Phillip and Matilda (Brosig) Augustine. She married Clarence Berth on October 15, 1949 at St John's Lutheran Church in Grover. She farmed with her husband and family for 65 years. Clarence preceded her in death on June 11, 2005. She was a lifelong member of St John's Church. She active in many church organizations including the Ladies Aid, Homemakers and the Quilting Group. She also enjoyed gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Malva is survived by 5 sons, Steve of Abrams, Dave (JoAnne) of Green Bay, Tom (Dorothy) of Stiles, Roger (Robin) of Green Bay and Bruce (Tracy) of Coleman. One daughter Patty (Joe) Slattery of Green Bay. 3 sisters Violet Frank, Rosemary Risner and Phyllis (Ken) Casper. 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence. 3 sisters Faye Winnekins, Hazel Hammett and Thora Zeitler, a brother Roy Augustine and grandson Rob Slattery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held and burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Pastor Daniel Sargent will be officiating. Berth & Rosenthal is serving the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cardinal Ridge Residential Care in Howard and Alpha Senior Living Concepts in Howard for the kind, compassionate care shown to Malva. A special thank you to Neely and Merle
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020