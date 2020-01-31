|
Manton (Matt) M. Erickson
Green Bay - Manton (Matt) M. Erickson, 87, of Green Bay, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Odd Fellows, Green Bay.
Matt was born on September 9, 1932 son of the late Carl and Cora (Bielfuss) Erickson. He was a graduate of Pulaski High School with the class of 1950. Matt was a multi-sport athlete while in high school. On June 7, 1952 he married Louise DuPrey at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Matt was employed as a printer with Moore Business Forms for 43 years retiring in 1992. He was a Saint on Earth, a good provider. Matt's family was the most important thing in his life.
Matt is survived by his wife of 67 years, Louise, Green Bay; two children, Gary (Darlene) Erickson, Pulaski, Kim (Mike) Riegert, De Pere; five grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Erickson, Lucas (Tracy) Erickson, Marcella (Tom) Rentmeester, Michelle (Greg) Colwell and Sheri (Elder) Melgar; 11 great-grandchildren, Ashlee, Haley, Kalynne, Gavin, Isabella, Greg, Colt, Caroline, William, Josie and Hannah; two brothers, Donald (Sharon) Erickson, Hartland, Dale Erickson, Shawano; one sister, Beverly Ullmer, Pulaski; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Yvonne (Ronald) Hager, JoAnne (Tim) Nielson, Robert Faultynski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marcella (Pokorny) De Baker and Russell DuPrey; three brothers, Clayton, James and Roger (Marion) Erickson; two sisters, Doris (Clarence) Jandt and June (Ray) Evenson; two daughters-in-law, Shelley Erickson and Nancy Erickson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Judy Duprey.
Visitation will be at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr., Green Bay, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Scott Malme. Entombment will be at Shrine of the Good Shephard Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you the staffs of Unity Hospice, Odd Fellows and Brenda from Marla Vista for the care and compassion given to Matt and his family.
