Manuel Molinar
Pulaski - Manuel "Manny" Molinar, 83, Pulaski, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1936, in Chicago to Pedro and Louisa (Barrientos) Molinar. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Manny was an incredible writer; loved music, singing, dancing, bowling and fishing! He made a mean batch of homemade pinto beans! Manny was comical and loved to make people laugh. He will be fondly remembered and thought of often.
Manny is survived by his wife, Maggie Molinar; daughter, Nina (Molinar) Williams; five step-daughters, Christine, Ella Mae, Laura Ann, Lynn Ann, and Bobbi Jean; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marcellino, Joe (Diann), and Louis Villanueva; and a host of several nephews, nieces, and other family members.
Preceding him in death were his beloved son, Kevin Molinar; parents, Pedro and Louisa Molinar; brothers, Chuck and Thomas Villanueva; sisters, Jenny Aguilar and Maria Gonzales.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 16; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019