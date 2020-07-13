1/1
Marceleen Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marceleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marceleen Kramer

Green Bay - Marceleen "Marcie" G. Kramer, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a year-long courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 21, 1931, to the late Alfred and Lillian (Dionne) Steeno.

Prior to her marriage, Marcie was employed at Alwin Manufacturing. On May 4, 1957, she married James R. Kramer at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She re-entered the work force once her children were all in school as a clerk at Kabat Shoes. Marcie was an active volunteer, both at Nativity Parish and St. Vincent de Paul.

Marcie was a loving supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took great pride in her family and cherished time spent with them. We will all miss her unfiltered honesty and spicy sense of humor. Marcie was very competitive and really enjoyed playing cards with her friends - especially when she won.

Survivors include four children, Jay (Coco) Kramer of Howard, Joseph (Martha) Kramer of Fitchburg, Jodi (Richard) Kremer of Green Bay, Jeana (Mark) Steffel of Suamico; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, Dallas, Tess, Griffin, Chase, Cassandra, Chloe, Cayden, and Callie; great-granddaughter, Ember; a sister, Eunice Lawniczak,; two brothers, Fremen (Janet) Steeno and Linus (Mikie) Steeno; sister-in-law, Geraldine Steeno; brother-in-law, Dick Blake; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends, Marlene, Marge, Rosie, Marlys, Donna, Marcey, Judy S., Martha, Nancy, Judy N. and Kathy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, on September 23, 1997; one son, Martin James Kramer; two sisters, Joyce (Louie Fournier) Blake and Shirley (Mike) Marinan; two brothers, Wilbert and Donald (Betty) Steeno; and brother-in-law, Thomas Lawniczak.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10:00am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Rev. Michael Ingold will be officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send on-line condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Unity Hospice in De Pere or Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

A special thank you is extended to her wonderful healthcare providers: Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic (Dr. D. Patel); Aurora at Home Hospice (Kayla, Mary and Stephanie); and Unity Hospice (Brenda and Phillip).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved