Marceleen Kramer
Green Bay - Marceleen "Marcie" G. Kramer, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a year-long courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 21, 1931, to the late Alfred and Lillian (Dionne) Steeno.
Prior to her marriage, Marcie was employed at Alwin Manufacturing. On May 4, 1957, she married James R. Kramer at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She re-entered the work force once her children were all in school as a clerk at Kabat Shoes. Marcie was an active volunteer, both at Nativity Parish and St. Vincent de Paul.
Marcie was a loving supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took great pride in her family and cherished time spent with them. We will all miss her unfiltered honesty and spicy sense of humor. Marcie was very competitive and really enjoyed playing cards with her friends - especially when she won.
Survivors include four children, Jay (Coco) Kramer of Howard, Joseph (Martha) Kramer of Fitchburg, Jodi (Richard) Kremer of Green Bay, Jeana (Mark) Steffel of Suamico; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, Dallas, Tess, Griffin, Chase, Cassandra, Chloe, Cayden, and Callie; great-granddaughter, Ember; a sister, Eunice Lawniczak,; two brothers, Fremen (Janet) Steeno and Linus (Mikie) Steeno; sister-in-law, Geraldine Steeno; brother-in-law, Dick Blake; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends, Marlene, Marge, Rosie, Marlys, Donna, Marcey, Judy S., Martha, Nancy, Judy N. and Kathy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, on September 23, 1997; one son, Martin James Kramer; two sisters, Joyce (Louie Fournier) Blake and Shirley (Mike) Marinan; two brothers, Wilbert and Donald (Betty) Steeno; and brother-in-law, Thomas Lawniczak.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10:00am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Rev. Michael Ingold will be officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send on-line condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Unity Hospice in De Pere or Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.
A special thank you is extended to her wonderful healthcare providers: Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic (Dr. D. Patel); Aurora at Home Hospice (Kayla, Mary and Stephanie); and Unity Hospice (Brenda and Phillip).