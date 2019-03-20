|
Marcella C. Drab
Two Rivers - Marcella C. Drab, age 94, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc.
The daughter of the late Frank and Annie (Reich) Zellner was born September 11, 1924 in rural Mishicot, Manitowoc County. She graduated from Mishicot High School in 1942, and on June 24, 1944 married Alden Drab at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1997.
Marcella dearly enjoyed the many friends she made in the 28 years she worked in the office of J.C. Penney retiring in 1990, and especially looked forward to their monthly retirees luncheons. Her personal life was deeply enriched by other special friendships from different places she lived and worked. She often mentioned how her life would not have been complete without the love of her nieces and nephews and their families, and how much she enjoyed the many family get-togethers.
Marcella was a very warm and loving soul. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, working in her beautiful gardens and watching the birds. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, St. Peter the Fisherman Council of Catholic Women, Two Rivers Senior Center, Two Rivers Homemakers, and volunteered at Two Rivers Community Hospital.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law: Anna Mae Jagodinsky, Manitowoc; Delores Fictum, Kewaunee; four nephews: Dr. John (Erleen) Zellner, De Pere; Robert (Carolyn) Zellner, Waunakee; Richard (Mary) Zellner, Evergeen, Colorado; Gerald (Dorothy) Folk, Pulaski; two nieces: Doris (Dick) Wier, Two Rivers; Mary (Dan) Harrington, Green Bay; also special great nieces, great nephews and very special cousins and friends. Of special note is her pen pal of 70 years, Marcella Zellner Flack, Ohio. Having the same name and being the same age, these two Marcellas enjoyed visits together throughout the years.
She was also preceded in death by her two brothers and sisters-in-law: Adolph (Helen) Zellner and Frank (Mayme) Zellner; one sister and brother-in-law: Rose and Ray Folk; six brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law: Ray (Ethel) Wismer, Maynard (Victoria) Drab, Joseph (Emily) Drab, Kenneth (Marie) Kohlbeck, Gregory Jagodinsky, and James Fictum; two nephews: Adolph "Oxy" Zellner and Clayton (Janice) Wismer; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mary & Joseph Drab.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Woodland Clinic, St. Mary's Home as well as Nancy Censky and Jeff Jagodinsky for the care and compassion shown to Marcella over the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019