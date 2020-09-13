1/1
Marcella M. Ehrfurth
Marcella M. Ehrfurth

Green Bay -

Marcella M. Ehrfurth, age 94, of Green Bay, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1925, in Tigerton, WI to the late Paul and Elvera Mech. On December 30, 1950, she married Rev. Carl P. Ehrfurth.

Her early childhood memories were filled with her and her three sisters spending summers with their special cousins on the Buelow family farm. How she loved to remember those times and share those stories. She loved to dance and would reminisce about what fun it was to go to the local barn dances. Prior to marrying dad, mom worked at Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay where she and a few other close co-workers formed a group calling themselves the "Public Service Girls". Over the years they would get together for lunch in order to maintain those valued friendships.

Survivors include her children: Paul, Gretchen and Jay (Tammy) Ehrfurth; grandchildren Corinne, Sean (Jessica), Kyle (Katy) and Bryan Ehrfurth; four great grandsons Jack, Evan, Liam and Drew Ehrfurth. She is further survived by her sister, Virginia Frailing, and brothers-in-law Robert (Leona) Ehrfurth, and Robert (Marie) Buth.

Preceding her in death are her husband Carl, an infant son, her parents, her sisters Betty Buth and Kathryn Scott, Carl's parents Albert and Edna Ehrfurth, brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Lorraine Ehrfurth and brothers-in-law Harvey Frailing and Eugene Scott.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to all of the staff at Bellevue Retirement, Dawn, and all of 'her girls' for the wonderful, compassionate care given to mom over the past several years. She loved you all.

Mom was an avid reader—never without a book . If you would like to keep that legacy going thank a teacher, read to a child or donate a book.

In honoring mom's wishes a private family service was held. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
