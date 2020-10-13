Marcella M. "Marcie" Tilot
Green Bay - Marcella M. "Marcie" Tilot, 89, died surrounded by family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born November 21, 1930 in rural Luxemburg to Henry and Frances (Oberhofer) Seidl.
When Marcie's brother, Leonard and her fiancé, Gerald were in the Army, she wrote them a letter every day. She worked at Pauly Cheese until she married Gerald Tilot on her birthday, November 21, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Luxemburg. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. After raising her family, she worked part-time at McDonalds for 20 years, where she was affectionately known as "Ma T". Marcie was a member of St. Jude Parish and, with her husband, was involved in different Eucharistic ministries and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for 25 years, both earning the title of Volunteer of the Year.
Marcie loved baking, and always had a special item for each holiday. She enjoyed gardening, keeping both a vegetable garden and beautiful flower gardens. Marcie had a loving heart and really had a knack for making each person in the family feel like her favorite. In addition to her own six children, she was also like a mom to many children that visited over the years.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; six children and their spouses, Glen (Kathie) Tilot, Debra (Jim) Barancyzk, Gary (Donna) Tilot, Ron (Connie) Tilot, Annette (Pat) Hoslet, John (Sheri) Tilot; 15 grandchildren, Ryan, Betsy and Tessa, Aaron, Ashley, Lauryn and Ally, Jenni and Phill, Stephanie and Bill, Kristin and Caitlyn, Riley and Bob; 11 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Henri, Emily and Ava, Lincoln, Mason and Myles, Kayleigh, Addison and Emmett and Ellie; a brother, Leonard; sisters-in-law, Muriel Seidl, Jackie Van Laanen, Arlene Phillips, Rita Tilot, and Sally (Allen) Borley; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth (Shirley) Tilot.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, William and Mary Tilot; stepmother-in-law, Rose Tilot, her brothers, Mike (Lillian) Seidl, Hank (Agnes) Seidl and Harold Seidl; sister-in-law, Adeline Seidl; her brothers-in-law, Milton Greatens, Ray Phillips, Cy Van Laanen and Maurice Tilot.
A private family service was held. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Marcella Tilot's family, and they will be forwarded.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Jude Catholic Church.