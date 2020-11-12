1/1
Marcella "Red" (Maus) Mitchell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella "Red" (Maus) Mitchell

Green Bay - Marcella "Red" (Maus) Mitchell was born December 4, 1927 in Green Bay to the late Harold and Eleanor Maus. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bishop's Court Assisted Living, Green Bay. Marcella lived in Green Bay, Wausaukee and Crivitz. She graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1945. She married Ray Borkovec on June 7, 1946 in Maryland. They operated the Chippewa Bar in Wausaukee for many years. Marcella was divorced from Ray and later married Jeffrey Mitchell. Marcella moved to Crivitz where she worked at Banaszak Chevrolet as office manager before moving to Fort Howard Apartments in Green Bay. She enjoyed music and dancing, playing bridge, fishing, traveling, camping, golfing, the Crivitz Area Woman's Club and singing with the choral group.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Harold (Barbara) Borkovec, Antigo; two grandchildren, Brian (Katherine) Borkovec, Michelle Borkovec; three great-grandchildren, Marianka, Olivia and Josephine Borkovec, Madison; brother, Steve (Onnie) Maus, Green Bay; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Ray Borkovec, Jeffrey Mitchell; her parents, Harold and Eleanor Maus; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna Lorang (Donald) and Betty Anderkay (Larry).

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., Green Bay with Rev. Matt Simonar officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to the time of the service. Family is asking for visitors to use social distancing and wear masks. The service will be recorded and can be accessed through Nativity Disciples on You Tube. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Marcella Mitchell's Family and they will be forwarded on.

A Memorial will be established at Prevent Blindness Wisconsin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the residents at Fort Howard Apartments and Bishop's Court Assisted Living, and Heartland Hospice for their friendship, care and concern.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved