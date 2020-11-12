Marcella "Red" (Maus) Mitchell
Green Bay - Marcella "Red" (Maus) Mitchell was born December 4, 1927 in Green Bay to the late Harold and Eleanor Maus. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bishop's Court Assisted Living, Green Bay. Marcella lived in Green Bay, Wausaukee and Crivitz. She graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1945. She married Ray Borkovec on June 7, 1946 in Maryland. They operated the Chippewa Bar in Wausaukee for many years. Marcella was divorced from Ray and later married Jeffrey Mitchell. Marcella moved to Crivitz where she worked at Banaszak Chevrolet as office manager before moving to Fort Howard Apartments in Green Bay. She enjoyed music and dancing, playing bridge, fishing, traveling, camping, golfing, the Crivitz Area Woman's Club and singing with the choral group.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Harold (Barbara) Borkovec, Antigo; two grandchildren, Brian (Katherine) Borkovec, Michelle Borkovec; three great-grandchildren, Marianka, Olivia and Josephine Borkovec, Madison; brother, Steve (Onnie) Maus, Green Bay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Ray Borkovec, Jeffrey Mitchell; her parents, Harold and Eleanor Maus; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna Lorang (Donald) and Betty Anderkay (Larry).
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., Green Bay with Rev. Matt Simonar officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to the time of the service. Family is asking for visitors to use social distancing and wear masks. The service will be recorded and can be accessed through Nativity Disciples on You Tube. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Marcella Mitchell's Family and they will be forwarded on.
A Memorial will be established at Prevent Blindness Wisconsin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the residents at Fort Howard Apartments and Bishop's Court Assisted Living, and Heartland Hospice for their friendship, care and concern.