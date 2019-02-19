|
Marcella "Sally" VandenBush
Oconto Falls - Marcella "Sally" VandenBush, 97, St. Germain, formerly Oconto Falls, died Sunday evening, February 17, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Oconto Falls. She was born November 27, 1921 in Oconto Falls to Arthur and Agnes (Birr) Krause. Sally grew up in Oconto Falls where she attended South Morgan Elementary School and later graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1939.
On June 14, 1941 she married Harley "Joe" VandenBush in Oconto Falls and raised nine children. The couple lived in Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and Green Bay before moving back to Oconto Falls. While living in Oconto Falls, Sally worked as a typesetter for the Times Herald and the DePere Journal Democrat as well as a Nurses aide in the original hospital. She was active as a Girl and Cub Scout leader and held longtime membership in Grace Lutheran Church. In 2013, Sally moved to the St. Germain area to live near family.
Our Mom believed that there was a reason for everything - God's Master Plan, if you will. Love to her was reaching out and giving of herself. She was our support system. Devoting her life to us was a selfless act and she was a beautiful wife and mother because of it. We watched, we listened, we learned. Thank you Mom, for teaching us the most valuable lesson - that you can love someone with everything and expect nothing in return. There will be rejoicing in heaven as she enters those pearly gates. May the smile of God light your way!
Survivors include her children, Judy (Ed) Beyer, Sharon Steiner all of Oconto Falls; Lois (George) Ruediger, St. Germain; Terry (Scott) Decker, Casco; Jo Nelle (Kelly) Linjer, Manawa; Jay Vanden Bush, Green Bay; 32 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 25 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in 2004, three daughters, Connie Vanden Bush, Bonnie Close and LuAnn Newton; one brother Kenneth (Jean) Krause, three sisters, Arlene (Art) Jaeger, Delores (Jake) VanLaarHoven and Betty (Gary) Hudson; three grandchildren, Randy Beyer, Rick Beyer, and Teda Schneider; two great grandchildren Parker & Shawn Wendricks; and son-in-law, Jim Steiner.
Visitation will be held 4-7pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue at St. John's Church in Morgan after 10am Thursday, February 21, 2019 until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the church with Pastor Lloyd Luedeman officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019