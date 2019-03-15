|
Marcia A. Beyer
Morrison - Marcia Ann Beyer, age 60, of Morrison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with her loved ones by her side after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Kaukauna on October 6, 1958, a daughter of Walter and Theresa (Arnoldussen) Rosenthal, Sr.
Marcia spent most of her life as a homemaker, where she was able to spend her days with her kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed decorating the house for every holiday season, especially at Christmas, where she made her famous caramels and Christmas candy.
Survivors include her husband Alvin of 39 years; their children: Lisa (Chad) Bellue, Christopher (Aimee Nommensen) Beyer, Jessica Beyer, and Christina (Cory) Fritsch; grandchildren: Bryce, Gabriele, Tyler, Kenny, and Abby; one sister; two brothers; 13 sisters-in-law; nine brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; two nieces; and two nephews.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church, 7395 County Rd W, Greenleaf, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM with the service to follow with Reverend Randy Ott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery in spring. Please visit www.nickelfh.com to send a condolence to the Beyer family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019