Margaret A. "Mugs" Duescher
Margaret A. "Mugs" Duescher

Manitowoc - Margaret A. "Mugs" Duescher, 84, of Manitowoc, passed away early Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Mugs was born on April 30, 1936 in Kimberly, a farmer's daughter of the late Henry and Correne (Bowers) VanWychen. She grew up on the family farm in Wrightstown and graduated with the class of 1954 from Wrightstown High School. On September 15, 1958 Mugs married Robert L. Duescher at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Wrightstown. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2016. Mugs was a stay at home mom and worked part time with her husband at North End Drug. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and a former member of the Catholic Junior League.

Mugs is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law: Mark & Tracy Duescher, Sheboygan Falls, Michael & Leigh Duescher, Manitowoc, Dean Duescher, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Darcy & Joseph Koss, Waunakee; eight grandchildren: Ryan Duescher, Chicago, IL, Megan Duescher, Manitowoc, Evan & Amber Disher, Manitowoc, Jacob Duescher, Manitowoc, Kassi & Tyler Duchow, Whitelaw, Benjamin Koss, Waunakee, Addison Koss, Waunakee, Julia Koss, Waunakee; two great-grandchildren: Brecken and Briar Disher, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Ruth & Herb Kalies, Suring; one brother and sister-in-law: Ken & Mary VanWychen, Suring, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Correne VanWychen; her husband: Robert Duescher; one brother: Dwayne VanWychen.

Burial will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery with Mug's family and Rev. Doug LeCaptain presiding. A private family gathering is to be held at a later date. Memorials appreciated for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001-6792. www.alzfdn.org The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
