Margaret A. Kelly
Green Bay - Margaret A. Kelly, 88, entered eternal life Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1930, in Green Bay to Michael and Agnes (Steffens) Muller.
Margaret graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1948. She married Robert Kelly on August 25, 1956 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
Margaret enjoyed going to rummage sales, watching the Brewers and Packers (Paul Molitor and Brett Favre were her favorites!), dancing at the Piccadilly, and listening to music. Most of all, her family was the joy of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kelly; her daughters, Sheila Kelly, Erin (Larry) Buechel, and Patti (Joe) Cullen; grandchildren, Cameron and Eli Buechel, Sarah Grace Cullen; her brothers, Tom Muller, Ken (Sandy) Muller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandchildren, Lawrence Jr., and Christopher.
Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, followed by the Memorial Mass with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Margaret's name.
A special thank you is extended to her caregivers at Grancare Nursing Center, and her friend, Joanne Zank for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019