Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Adasiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Mugs" Adasiewicz


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret "Mugs" Adasiewicz Obituary
Margaret "Mugs" Adasiewicz

Pulaski - Margaret "Mugs" Adasiewicz, 91, Oshkosh, formerly of Pulaski, died peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh. The daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Hyke) Ullmer was born May 30, 1927, in Isaar and was a graduate of Pulaski High School. In September 1950 she married John Adasiewicz in Pulaski. He preceded Mugs in death on September 27, 1972.

Mugs liked watching birds, working on word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage in Crivitz. Mugs would never turn down a dinner invitation. Most of all, she loved visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Larry (Linda) Adasiewicz, Diane (Dave) Steinert, Marilyn Reinhard (special friend, Darwin Johnson), and Jean (Brian) Henn; grandchildren: John (April) Adasiewicz, Jenny (Tim) Rammer, Jamie (Bobbi Jo) Steinert, Bob (Stephanie) Reinhard, Jason (fiancé, Stephanie Johnson) Reinhard, Adam (Sara) Henn, and Alise Henn (fiancé, Bruce Martin); 19 great-grandchildren Amber, Alex, Lauryn, Taylor, Jordyn, Camryn, Bentley, Natalie, Caitlyn, Emily, Alayna, Austin, Wyatt, Harley, Kaylee, Cohen, Lucy, Molly, and Finley: one great-great grandson, Elijah; two sisters-in-law: Agnes Ullmer and Dorothy Ullmer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Mugs was preceded in death by her siblings: Frances (Laverne) Cass, Mary (Robert) Orsi, Emily (Ruel) Anderson, Henry Ullmer, Albert (Bernice) Ullmer, Martha (Irvin) Sheedy, Stephen (Mary Rose) Ullmer, Jim Ullmer, Robert Ullmer, and three infant siblings: Agnes, Dorothy, and Joseph: one great-grandson, Fletcher.

The visitation will take place from 1:00-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding. Burial will take place in spring in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery.

THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS, PLEASE.

The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Angel's Touch Assisted Living and Tender Hearts Assisted Living for their kindness over the years and especially to the staffs of Eden Meadows and Generations Hospice for their compassionate care during the past few months.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now