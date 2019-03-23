|
Margaret "Mugs" Adasiewicz
Pulaski - Margaret "Mugs" Adasiewicz, 91, Oshkosh, formerly of Pulaski, died peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh. The daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Hyke) Ullmer was born May 30, 1927, in Isaar and was a graduate of Pulaski High School. In September 1950 she married John Adasiewicz in Pulaski. He preceded Mugs in death on September 27, 1972.
Mugs liked watching birds, working on word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage in Crivitz. Mugs would never turn down a dinner invitation. Most of all, she loved visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Larry (Linda) Adasiewicz, Diane (Dave) Steinert, Marilyn Reinhard (special friend, Darwin Johnson), and Jean (Brian) Henn; grandchildren: John (April) Adasiewicz, Jenny (Tim) Rammer, Jamie (Bobbi Jo) Steinert, Bob (Stephanie) Reinhard, Jason (fiancé, Stephanie Johnson) Reinhard, Adam (Sara) Henn, and Alise Henn (fiancé, Bruce Martin); 19 great-grandchildren Amber, Alex, Lauryn, Taylor, Jordyn, Camryn, Bentley, Natalie, Caitlyn, Emily, Alayna, Austin, Wyatt, Harley, Kaylee, Cohen, Lucy, Molly, and Finley: one great-great grandson, Elijah; two sisters-in-law: Agnes Ullmer and Dorothy Ullmer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Mugs was preceded in death by her siblings: Frances (Laverne) Cass, Mary (Robert) Orsi, Emily (Ruel) Anderson, Henry Ullmer, Albert (Bernice) Ullmer, Martha (Irvin) Sheedy, Stephen (Mary Rose) Ullmer, Jim Ullmer, Robert Ullmer, and three infant siblings: Agnes, Dorothy, and Joseph: one great-grandson, Fletcher.
The visitation will take place from 1:00-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding. Burial will take place in spring in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery.
THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS, PLEASE.
The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Angel's Touch Assisted Living and Tender Hearts Assisted Living for their kindness over the years and especially to the staffs of Eden Meadows and Generations Hospice for their compassionate care during the past few months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019