Margaret Ann Krentz
Glendale - Margaret Ann Krentz passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She was born on October 13, 1932 to Bertha and Sylvester Ehlinger. She graduated with honors from Oconto Falls high school and later earned her degree in Business Administration.
On August 27, 1955, she was united in marriage to Eugene at St. Anthonys'.
Her working years included Mount Sinai, Conservatory of Music, Wisconsin Memorial Park and The Catholic Archdiocese.
Family meant everything to Margaret Ann and she had a passion for traveling, cooking, and gardening.
Those Margaret Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband Eugene of sixty-four years and her two sons Paul(Lisa) and Stephan (Brenda), along with three grandchildren Marie, Kevin, and Julie.
Please join us in honoring and celebrating the beautiful life of Margaret Ann on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Krause Funeral Home.
Visitation: 11-1 PM Celebration of Life Service at 1:15 PM
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019