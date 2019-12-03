Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Krentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Krentz


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Krentz Obituary
Margaret Ann Krentz

Glendale - Margaret Ann Krentz passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

She was born on October 13, 1932 to Bertha and Sylvester Ehlinger. She graduated with honors from Oconto Falls high school and later earned her degree in Business Administration.

On August 27, 1955, she was united in marriage to Eugene at St. Anthonys'.

Her working years included Mount Sinai, Conservatory of Music, Wisconsin Memorial Park and The Catholic Archdiocese.

Family meant everything to Margaret Ann and she had a passion for traveling, cooking, and gardening.

Those Margaret Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband Eugene of sixty-four years and her two sons Paul(Lisa) and Stephan (Brenda), along with three grandchildren Marie, Kevin, and Julie.

Please join us in honoring and celebrating the beautiful life of Margaret Ann on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Krause Funeral Home.

Visitation: 11-1 PM Celebration of Life Service at 1:15 PM
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -