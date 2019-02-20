|
|
Margaret Ann (Suring) McMahon-Carpenter
- - Margaret Ann (Suring) McMahon-Carpenter, 85 returned to her heavenly home on February 16, 2018 after a valiant battle with dementia. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Margaret was born to the late Louis and Martha (Schuettpelz) Suring, in Suring, WI on March 22, 1933.
Margaret was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and high school sweetheart, Russell Joseph McMahon on April 5, 1952 in the Hickory Church of Christ, Suring, WI. Margaret helped raise her six children with patience, discipline and humility,,,(mainly a lot of patience). After the death of Russell in 1990, Margaret retired from the Brillion Iron Works after 25+ years. In her retirement, she loved to experience new things through avid reading, volunteering, traveling extensively and serving her Lord through missionary work in Africa, Jamaica and Thailand.
In 2011 Margaret re-kindled a friendship and married her 2nd love, Clyde Carpenter on January 1, 2011. Their travels took them on adventures throughout the United States serving the Lord by assisting organizations, churches and individuals in need using their God given gifts.
Margaret was an educator at heart. She was kind, determined and soft-spoken who always had time to spend with others, especially children. She is dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Margaret is survived by husband, Clyde; her children: Kevin (Vicki) McMahon-Forest Jct WI, Neil (Barb) McMahon-Cedar Falls IA, Darryl (Karla) McMahon-Kewaunee WI, Glenn (Peggy) McMahon-Clintonville WI, Leann (Don) Buboltz-Brillion WI, Lonna (Jim) Einberger-Appleton WI. Her 2nd family; Dale (Susan) Carpenter-West Virginia, Joy (John) Stillman-Minnesota, Carol (Al) Jalonen-Appleton WI, Janet (Michael) Neary-Minnesota
Margaret celebrated life with her 32 grandchildren. 41 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Joyce (Gene) Hischke, brothers; Stan (LaVonne) Suring and Lowell (Carol) Suring. Sister-in-laws Marge (McMahon) Cash, Nona (Lyle) Troutman, SaraJane Hochmuth Brother-in-law Gene (Vallie) McMahon
Preceded in death by her 1st husband, Russell, her parents, 3 grandchildren and many other loved ones.
Margaret's wish was to donate her body to the University of Madison to help find a cure to end this terrible disease of Dementia.
A memorial service will take place at the on March 16, 2018, at 11:00am-12:00pm with a celebration of life/reception to follow until 4pm at Red Maple Golf Course 501 Golf Course Rd Suring WI 54174. The family gratefully appreciates your prayers, condolences and memories. In lieu of flowers a donation in Margaret's name can be given to the Greater WI Chapter . http://www.alz.org/gwwi
A very special thank you to ALL the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living-Appleton especially the Memory Care Unit for their loving care and devotion, along with -Tammy-RN of AseraCare Hospice and her staff. Your combined efforts allowed Margaret to leave this earth with Dignity and Grace.
Well done good and faithful servant!…come and share your Master's happiness"(Matt. 25:21)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019